Grocery store owner booked for duplicating masala

The Sinhagad police have booked a grocery store for selling fake spices in the name of Suhana Masala company.

Sanjay Kumar Bhise (46) has lodged a complaint against the accused who has been identified as Praveen Kankaria (45), a resident of Wadgaon Budruk.

According to the police, Bhise who is the sales representative of the company had received a tip-off that Kankariya was allegedly selling mutton and chicken spices in packets carrying the name of Suhana Masala brand.

Accordingly he gave a written complaint to the police station after which they raided the premises which go by the name Kankariya trading.

The police have seized duplicate packs of spices in the name of the original brand and the investigation is on.

PSI Vishal Shinde of the Sinhagad police stattion is the investigating officer in the case.