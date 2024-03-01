 Groundbreaking ceremony of road development in Uruli-Devachi on Saturday - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Groundbreaking ceremony of road development in Uruli-Devachi on Saturday

Groundbreaking ceremony of road development in Uruli-Devachi on Saturday

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 01, 2024 10:14 PM IST

The Centre’s Amrit Abhiyan initiative aims at transforming 25 cities through urban planning schemes and Phursungi and Uruli Devachi are part of the initiative

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of 3km long, 80feet wide road work under the town planning (TP) scheme at Phursungi and Uruli-Devachi approved by the central government, on Saturday.

The scheme ensures that areas for facilities, reservations, and roads are managed by the planning authority, alleviating plot holders from road development responsibilities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Centre’s Amrit Abhiyan initiative aims at transforming 25 cities through urban planning schemes and Phursungi and Uruli Devachi are part of the initiative.

The project includes three town planning schemes, one in Uruli Devachi and two in Fursungi, covering 610 hectares. Through the initiative, the planning authority will acquire 236 hectares, including allocation for economically weaker sections, gardens, playgrounds, and roads.

The scheme ensures that areas for facilities, reservations, and roads are managed by the planning authority, alleviating plot holders from road development responsibilities.

The original plot holder’s land will be included in the residential section of the non-development/agriculture section of the development plan/regional plan without paying any premium amount. The original plot holder gets a developed and well-planned plot and does not have the responsibility of road development. They are also provided with basic facilities like roads, water supply, sewage system, rainwater lines and streetlights.

