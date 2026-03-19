Growing heat impact on wildlife; dehydration cases rise in Pune

There has been a steady rise in cases of dehydration among reptiles, birds and mammals indicating growing heat impact on wildlife amid summer-like conditions setting in as early as late January this year and Pune witnessing prolonged high temperature spells. February logged 169 cases of dehydrations among birds. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per data shared by RESQ Charitable Trust, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working in tandem with the forest department, a total 214 cases of dehydration were recorded across January and February 2026 as compared to 159 and 147 such cases reported in January 2025 and February 2025, respectively. The trend has continued into March as well with as many as 78 cases of dehydration recorded till March 14 this year. While this is lower than the total 174 cases of dehydration reported in March 2025, wildlife experts caution that the number is expected to climb significantly in the coming days as temperatures continue to rise.

Furthermore, birds account for as many as 67 out of the 78 cases of dehydration recorded till March 14 this year. Experts attribute this to the increased vulnerability of birds to heat stress, especially in urban areas where water sources are limited and tree cover is shrinking. While reptiles and mammals account for fewer cases of dehydration, they too are showing signs of distress due to rising heat.

Breaking down the data further, January 2026 recorded 22 cases of dehydration among mammals; 186 among birds; and six among reptiles. Whereas February 2026 logged 37 cases of dehydration among mammals; 169 among birds; and eight among reptiles. In March so far, eight cases of dehydration among mammals; 67 among birds; and three among reptiles have been reported.

About the trend, Neha Panchamiya, founder and president of RESQ Charitable Trust, said that early onset of summer has been observed consistently over the past few years. “Our data already shows an increase in dehydration-related admissions early in the season, particularly among birds. However, dehydration is often not a standalone issue—it can also be a secondary symptom linked to injuries, infections, or other health conditions,” she said.

She added that timely intervention plays a crucial role in saving affected animals. “When cases are reported early, the prognosis is usually good, and many animals can be stabilised and released back into the wild. We urge citizens to report any cases of wildlife in distress to the helpline immediately,” Panchamiya said.

With temperatures expected to rise further in the coming weeks, wildlife rescuers have expressed concern over the increasing pressure on urban fauna, and called for greater public awareness and support to mitigate the impact.