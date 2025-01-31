Menu Explore
Guardian minister issue will be resolved soon: Shinde

ByAgencies
Jan 31, 2025 11:56 PM IST

Eknath Shinde assures resolution of guardian minister issue, prioritizing Maharashtra's development amid concerns over district appointments.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the issue of guardian ministers in the state will be resolved soon. The Shiv Sena chief also told reporters he prioritises people of Maharashtra over posts.

Amid reports of discontent, the general administration department issued an order staying these two appointments on January 19. (HT )
Amid reports of discontent, the general administration department issued an order staying these two appointments on January 19. (HT )

“The guardian minister issue will be resolved (soon). We want to serve the people and take the state forward. We want to accelerate the developmental work we started for two-and-half years,” Shinde said.

On January 18, the state government had announced the list of district guardian ministers, with NCP’s Aditi Tatkare getting Raigad and BJP leader Girish Mahajan being given the responsibility of Nashik.

However, Shinde’s party had expressed concern over the appointments in the two districts. Shiv Sena ministers Dada Bhuse and Bharat Gogawale were keen to become guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad, respectively.

Amid reports of discontent, the general administration department issued an order staying these two appointments on January 19. Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, state minister Sanjay Shirsat had downplayed the issue.

“The absence of guardian ministers will not hamper the development of Raigad and Nashik. Ongoing works in the two districts are being monitored by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the two deputy CMs (Shinde and Ajit Pawar),” state minister for social justice Shirsat, who is also spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, said.

