Haffkine Bio Pharma warns staff against leaking confidential data

Pune: After allegations regarding the misuse of funds by officials surfaced, the state-run Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation Ltd has issued a circular warning employees against the unauthorised sharing of confidential and official documents, stating that disciplinary and legal action will be taken against those found responsible, said the officials. Haffkine Institute. (HT FILE)

Recently, social activist Vijay Kumbhar had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging administrative and financial irregularities at Haffkine Bio Pharma, including alleged misuse of public funds and lack of transparency in institutional decisions. Kumbhar had also posted several documents, pictures and videos on social media.

Amid these developments, the corporation issued a circular on February 26 stating that some internal and confidential documents had been circulated without authorisation on social media and other platforms. Officials termed the incident “serious and legally objectionable,” noting that such disclosures could affect the functioning and credibility of the public sector undertaking.

Haffkine, headquartered in Parel, Mumbai, is a Maharashtra government-owned enterprise that has been manufacturing vaccines and essential medicines, including polio vaccines, for nearly five decades.

The circular issued by the corporation stated that the corporation is already examining certain administrative and financial irregularities, including issues related to air cargo services for polio vaccine transport and a customs notice involving payments of about ₹66 crore. Administrative and legal proceedings have been initiated against individuals or entities found responsible for actions that may have caused financial or operational losses to the organisation,’ said the managing director in the letter.

The officials in the circular also noted that some “incomplete, misleading, or out-of-context information” may have been deliberately circulated following these actions. The corporation warned that such disclosures could adversely affect its future business prospects, including procurement orders from the central government and international agencies such as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The management emphasised that there are legal provisions under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, to obtain official information through designated Public Information Officers, and any unauthorised sharing of confidential documents outside this framework would be treated as misconduct and may attract disciplinary or legal action. The circular directed all officers and employees to maintain confidentiality and protect the organisation’s credibility.

Activist Kumbhar said the institute’s image has not been tarnished and the circular itself carries no visible file number or outward dispatch number. A public institution demanding discipline must first follow procedure. “This circular raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability in a public institution. Instead of clarifying the issues raised, employees have been warned of departmental and criminal action for sharing documents. When public funds and public institutions are involved, the response should be openness and disclosure, not intimidation. Democracy demands answers and adherence to the principles of the RTI Act,” said Kumbhar.

Despite repeated attempts, Haffkine Bio Pharma Corporation chairman and managing director Sunil Mahindrakar could not be reached for comment.