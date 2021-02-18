Hail, wind, rain storm in Pune on Thursday evening
Pune reported hail in a few places, accompanied by thick cloud cover and the presence of a strong wind after 5pm on Thursday.
The hail occurred at Kondhwa, NIBM, Wanowrie and Katraj, while in Aundh, Pimple Saudagar, and Camp, rain along with the strong winds was reported
As per IMD, Shivajinagar and Lohegaon both reported trace rainfall (very light) until 8:30pm on Thursday.
“Currently there is presence of cumulonimbus clouds over Shivajinagar, Pashan and Lohegaon (all three weather observatories) due to which hail occurred in few places, but now chances of hail is less as the cloud has weakened,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather IMD, Pune.
The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 16.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 31.3 degrees Celsius.
“As of midnight, a hail storm can also occur in Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha. Light rain can occur in a few parts of Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.
Light rain is forecast in Nashik, Dhule, Solapur, Nandurbar, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday.
“The sky is expected to be clear over Pune from February 20,” added Kashyapi.
