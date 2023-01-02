Half-burnt body of Pune lawyer found near Maharashtra-Telangana border

The half-burnt body of an advocate, resident of Kalewadi and missing since Saturday, was found at Madnur village near the Maharashtra-Telangana border on Monday morning, according to the police.

Police identified the body based on documentary evidence.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the family of advocate Shivshankar Shinde filed a missing complaint at Wakad police station on December 31. Following report of a body found near the state border on Monday, the police reached the spot and identified the deceased as Shinde.

Kakasaheb Dole, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “More details will be shared after investigation. Our team found blood stains at the office of Shinde located at Kalewadi. We have identified the accused based on call records and CCTV camera footages and they will be arrested soon.”