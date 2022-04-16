Home / Cities / Pune News / Hanuman Jayanti celebrations: Iftar, aarti by Muslims for NCP; MNS recites Hanuman Chalisa
Hanuman Jayanti celebrations: Iftar, aarti by Muslims for NCP; MNS recites Hanuman Chalisa

The local units of NCP, MNS engaged in a show of strength in line with their respective stand on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday
MNS chief Raj Thackeray performs Maha aarti, recites Hanuman Chalisa at Maruti Temple in Pune, on Saturday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE The leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been taking a swipe at each other over allegedly indulging in politics in the name of caste and religion, the local units of both parties engaged in a show of strength in line with their respective stand on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

On Saturday, activists of the MNS and party chief Raj Thackeray performed a Maha-aarti and recited the Hanuman Chalisa at a Hanuman temple, located at Sadashiv peth. The NCP, meanwhile, celebrated Hanuman Jayanti by hosting an iftar party, and also conducted an aarti, which was performed by Muslims at Karvenagar. NCP leader Jayant Patil and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar were also present.

The loudspeaker row, began after Raj Thackeray demanded to remove loudspeakers atop mosques and instead use it to chant the Hanuman Chalisa. The NCP in its attack stated that Thackeray’s loudspeaker remark is a “deliberate attempt” to create communal tension in the state.

On Saturday, the MNS promoted Raj Thackeray as the Hindu Jannayak (Hindu leader) and put posters of Thackeray with saffron shawl all over the city. Even when Thackeray arrived at the temple located at Khalkar chowk on Kumtekar road, the MNS workers offered him saffron shawl. He was seen draping the shawl, just like the late Balasaheb Thackeray and performed the aarti with huge crowd. All state level leaders were also present for the event.

MNS leader Ajay Shinde said, “Raj Thackeray helped in the renovation of the Hanuman temple and he was present for the aarti.The MNS in Pune will follow instructions given by Thackeray. On Saturday, a large crowd gathered for the aarti and chanting of Hanuman Chalisa, this shows that the people stand with the MNS.”

Ajit Pawar (2nd from right) at the iftar party organised by the NCP at Karvengar on Saturday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Raj Thackeray recently attacked NCP chief Sharad Pawar stating that Pawar never prays to a deity. The NCP too hosted an event in Pune.

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and state unit head Jayant Patil were present. The aarti was performed by Muslim workers of the party. Post that, the NCP hosted an iftar party.

Ajit Pawar said, “Why has the loudspeaker issue emerged now, when they are atop the mosques for last many years? The new generation would not forgive politics over such religious issues.”

The NCP also circulated videos of Sharad Pawar performing Hanuman aarti in the past to counter Thackeray’s claims. In a befitting reply Pawar had earlier said, “I never bring my religion in public, but before starting campaign for every election, he starts from deity.”

