Hanuman Jayanti celebrations: Iftar, aarti by Muslims for NCP; MNS recites Hanuman Chalisa
PUNE The leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been taking a swipe at each other over allegedly indulging in politics in the name of caste and religion, the local units of both parties engaged in a show of strength in line with their respective stand on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.
On Saturday, activists of the MNS and party chief Raj Thackeray performed a Maha-aarti and recited the Hanuman Chalisa at a Hanuman temple, located at Sadashiv peth. The NCP, meanwhile, celebrated Hanuman Jayanti by hosting an iftar party, and also conducted an aarti, which was performed by Muslims at Karvenagar. NCP leader Jayant Patil and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar were also present.
The loudspeaker row, began after Raj Thackeray demanded to remove loudspeakers atop mosques and instead use it to chant the Hanuman Chalisa. The NCP in its attack stated that Thackeray’s loudspeaker remark is a “deliberate attempt” to create communal tension in the state.
On Saturday, the MNS promoted Raj Thackeray as the Hindu Jannayak (Hindu leader) and put posters of Thackeray with saffron shawl all over the city. Even when Thackeray arrived at the temple located at Khalkar chowk on Kumtekar road, the MNS workers offered him saffron shawl. He was seen draping the shawl, just like the late Balasaheb Thackeray and performed the aarti with huge crowd. All state level leaders were also present for the event.
MNS leader Ajay Shinde said, “Raj Thackeray helped in the renovation of the Hanuman temple and he was present for the aarti.The MNS in Pune will follow instructions given by Thackeray. On Saturday, a large crowd gathered for the aarti and chanting of Hanuman Chalisa, this shows that the people stand with the MNS.”
Raj Thackeray recently attacked NCP chief Sharad Pawar stating that Pawar never prays to a deity. The NCP too hosted an event in Pune.
NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and state unit head Jayant Patil were present. The aarti was performed by Muslim workers of the party. Post that, the NCP hosted an iftar party.
Ajit Pawar said, “Why has the loudspeaker issue emerged now, when they are atop the mosques for last many years? The new generation would not forgive politics over such religious issues.”
The NCP also circulated videos of Sharad Pawar performing Hanuman aarti in the past to counter Thackeray’s claims. In a befitting reply Pawar had earlier said, “I never bring my religion in public, but before starting campaign for every election, he starts from deity.”
-
IVRI scientist develops plant dye-based meat testing kit
You can check the quality of meat before starting to cook it and , for this, Bareilly's Indian Veterinary Research Institute says it has developed the country's first plant-material based kit that is capable of monitoring the freshness of meat and its products. The kit has to be placed on the surface of the meat or inside a packet to check its quality, says the scientist behind the innovation, Dr Suman Talukder.
-
Congress’ Jayshri Jadhav wins Kolhapur by-poll
Congress candidate Jayshri Jadhav won the by-poll held in the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment defeating rival Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 19,307 votes, results declared on Saturday revealed. Chandrakant Jadhav died in December 2021 due to Covid-19 related complications, thus necessitating the by-election, which took place on April 12, and saw over 61% voter turnout. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said it was a “victory of progressive thoughts.”
-
It's Raj Thackeray's 'maha aarti' vs Aaditya Thackeray's Hanuman Jayanti event
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday performed a 'maha aarti' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Pune, news agency PTI reported. Thackeray has been in the limelight over his ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, asking them to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 or his party would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers. Raj Thackeray's nephew and state minister Aaditya Thackeray visited temples in his constituency Worli.
-
Meet Satej Patil: The man behind Congress’ victory in Kolhapur
Mumbai: The Congress was pitched against the Bharatiya Janata Party in a prestige battle for the Kolhapur (North) assembly constituency, however, there was a larger Patil v/s Patil battle that was playing out behind the scenes. The two were leading the campaign for their respective parties in the constituency. The Congress was helped by allies Shiv Sena and NCP as the combined strength of the parties proved beneficial for the former.
-
Police book nine-year-old boy for rape
Kalyan: Police have booked a nine-year-old boy for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at Vithalwadi in Thane district. According to the police complaint filed by the girl's family, both of them live in the same building. On the evening of April 3, as usual, she went downstairs to play with her friends, including the boy, it said.
