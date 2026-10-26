‘Flimsy excuses’: Opposition hits out at Election Commission over refusal to share details on SIR software

The Opposition has alleged that the lack of transparency around the software used to flag errors and anomalies in voter rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has raised several questions for the Election Commission (EC) and dented public trust in the entire process. Supporters of RWPI and other organisations hold placards and raise slogans during a protest march towards Jantar Mantar demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the SIR, in New Delhi, last month. (ANI)

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that the poll body’s refusal to share details on the ECINET software “reveals the reality of the massive, centralised manipulation that has taken place”. Party leader Pawan Khera hit out at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar for “blocking transparency” in the electoral process.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Menaka Guruswamy sought to know what the poll body was “hiding”.

Also read | Details of software used in SIR exempt from RTI, Election Commission cites 'trade secrets'

The three opposition leaders made the remarks while referring to an HT report that the EC has declined to disclose the name and version of the software it used to identify errors and anomalies in voter rolls during the SIR exercise. The poll body has claimed the information relates to “commercial confidence, trade secrets and intellectual property” and is exempt under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

There was no immediate reaction from the EC and the BJP at the time of filing this report but both have earlier denied any wrongdoing in the revision of the electoral rolls.

“The Election Commission of India continues to hide information about the controversial ECINET software at the heart of the disastrous SIR, that has been used to centralise manipulation of the electoral rolls. Today, a leading national daily revealed that the ECI has refused to provide information on the software being used in the SIR in its response to a Right to Information (RTI) application. Using flimsy excuses, the ECI has refused to name the software being used in the SIR, or confirm whether AI is being used and what safeguards are in place,” Ramesh said on X as he shared the HT report.