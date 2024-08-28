Harshvardhan Patil meets Sharad Pawar amid speculation over switching sides

PUNE: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Indapur, Harshvardhan Patil, on Tuesday met Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) in Pune, adding fuel to the speculation over him switching sides. Patil is keen on contesting the assembly polls from Indapur with supporters insisting that he explore options other than the BJP. BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil (in pic) on Tuesday meet Sharad Pawar of NCP (SP) in Pune, adding fuel to speculation over switching sides. (HT)

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Patil took place at the Vasant Dada Sugar Institute, Manjari, where the two leaders were seen going into a huddle for nearly half-an-hour after attending a programme.

Asked about the meeting, Patil said that there was no political discussion with Pawar. “We (Sharad Pawar and I) were together for about three hours but there was no political discussion that took place between us. However, it is true that our supporters from Indapur are insisting (on exploring other options) especially when Ajit Pawar during his public meetings is announcing that seats represented by leaders will go to the respective parties in the seat-sharing formula,” Patil said when asked about his plan to switch sides.

The BJP leader further said that he is waiting for deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to take a decision on the Indapur seat as NCP president Ajit Pawar had assured him that he would accept Fadnavis’ decision on Indapur. Patil also reminded that during the Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar had said that a decision on Indapur would be taken by Fadnavis. “Fadnavis too said this when he visited Indapur. So, party workers are now awaiting the decision,” Patil said.

The Indapur assembly seat is represented by Dattatray Bharne of the Aji Pawar-led NCP. Since the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance in the state, the party has staked its claim over it with Bharne already prepping for the upcoming polls scheduled to take place in November.

Earlier this month, supporters of Patil, who has previously served as a minister, put out banners of a new outfit named ‘Indapur Vikas Aghadi’ across Inadapur.

Asked about Patil’s next move, NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule had said earlier this week: “(Harshvardhan) Patil is a senior leader in the state and he will make the right decision soon.” Sule had added that the decision he made would be in the best interest of the state.