Haryana gang behind Ganeshotsav jewellery thefts, 3 arrested

The Vishrambaug police arrested three alleged members of a Haryana gang for their suspected involvement in jewellery and mobile phone thefts during Ganeshotsav and Ganesh immersion processions in Pune. The Vishrambaug police team detected 62 cases involving various offenses over the past two months and seized property worth approximately ₹1.23 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrests followed a two-month pursuit spanning nearly 4,500 km across several states, during which police recovered valuables worth around ₹23 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, residents of Palwal in Haryana, allegedly took advantage of the festival crowds to steal valuables. The police investigation led to the detection of nine theft cases. The accused have been identified as Ajay Samsher Vinodkumar Rupsingh Koli, 20, Aman Samsher Anil Kumar Narayansingh Koli, 24, and Deepak Samsher Rajubhai Sapsingh, 21.

Navnath Jagtap, senior inspector at Vishrambaug police station, said the investigating team travelled to different locations in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra to trace the accused and recover the stolen property.

The breakthrough came after the Aravalli police in Gujarat arrested the suspects in connection with another matter. The Pune police subsequently coordinated with the Gujarat police and took the three men into custody, Jagtap said.

Police also seized a white Maruti Suzuki Ertiga SUV, allegedly used by the accused to travel and commit the thefts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune, Krushikesh Rawle, said, “The Vishrambaug police team detected 62 cases involving various offenses over the past two months and seized property worth approximately ₹1.23 crore.”