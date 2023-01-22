Home / Cities / Pune News / Haveli city survey office staff booked for demanding bribe

Haveli city survey office staff booked for demanding bribe

pune news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 08:02 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Laxmi Lavare. A case has been registered against the accused, said police

Lavare demanded a bribe of Rs10,000 which was later settled for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000. The complainant then approached the ACB and a trap was laid. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Lavare demanded a bribe of Rs10,000 which was later settled for 6,000. The complainant then approached the ACB and a trap was laid. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday booked a contractual staff working at the Haveli city survey office at Khadakmal for allegedly demanding a bribe of 6,000. The accused has been identified as Laxmi Lavare.

The complainant visited the said office and informed Lavare about the work to get the inheritance register of his property (house and land) and inquired about the required documents. After that, Lavare demanded a bribe of Rs10,000 which was later settled for 6,000. The complainant then approached the ACB and a trap was laid.

Under the guidance of superintendent of police Amol Tambe, additional SP Suraj Gurav, a team of ACB sleuths initiated the action. A case has been registered against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out