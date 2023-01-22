Haveli city survey office staff booked for demanding bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday booked a contractual staff working at the Haveli city survey office at Khadakmal for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹6,000. The accused has been identified as Laxmi Lavare.

The complainant visited the said office and informed Lavare about the work to get the inheritance register of his property (house and land) and inquired about the required documents. After that, Lavare demanded a bribe of Rs10,000 which was later settled for ₹6,000. The complainant then approached the ACB and a trap was laid.

Under the guidance of superintendent of police Amol Tambe, additional SP Suraj Gurav, a team of ACB sleuths initiated the action. A case has been registered against the accused.