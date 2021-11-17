Home / Cities / Pune News / HC directs state to clarify decision on multi-member wards for civic polls
pune news

HC directs state to clarify decision on multi-member wards for civic polls

The Bombay high court has directed the Maharashtra state government to explain its decision to allow multi-member wards in the forthcoming civic polls
The Bombay high court has directed the Maharashtra state government to explain its decision to allow multi-member wards in the forthcoming civic polls. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The Bombay high court has directed the Maharashtra state government to explain its decision to allow multi-member wards in the forthcoming civic polls. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHTC

PUNE: The Bombay high court has directed the Maharashtra government to explain its decision to allow multi-member wards in the forthcoming municipal elections. The order comes after Pune-based non-profit Parivartan, civic activist Maruti Bhapkar, and others filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court, challenging the decision of the state government and state election commission to allow multi-member wards in the upcoming civic elections. The PIL was admitted after which the court asked the state government to clarify its decision.

Parivartan and other organisations are of the view that there should only be single-member wards as citizens can then hold these members responsible for development works. In case of multi-member wards, the elected members tend to pass the buck instead of taking responsibility and addressing the problems. Besides, there is a lack of unity among these members, according to civic activists

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out