HC grants bail to DS Kulkarni’s sister-in-law

PUNE: The Bombay High Court granted bail to Anuradha Purandare in the cheating case of thousands of investors in the companies owned by DS Kulkarni, a Pune-based realtor, and his wife Hemanti Kulkarni.

The 63-year-old woman, the sister-in-law of DS Kulkarni, held an important office in the DS Kulkarni Developers Limited (DSKDL) company whose owners are accused of cheating more than 30,000 investors of more than ₹2,000 crore. The case is being investigated by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Pune police.

The order was passed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Tuesday with Special Public prosecutor Praveen Chauhan and defence lawyer Sujay Gangal.

“The applicant - Anuradha Ramchandra Purandare - be enlarged on bail in connection with the case registered with the Shivaji Nagar Police Station, Pune and investigated by EOW, Pune, on executing PR Bond in the sum of ₹2,00,000 with one or more sureties in the like amount,” read the operational part of the order by Justice Dere.

“The Anuradha Purandare matter was heard on September 13, but matter was posted for today. I had relied on PD Naik for Hemanthi Kulkarni order. I had relied PMC chargesheet. Phursungi land purchase: allegations were that relatives purchased land in individual capacity and sold it to DSKDL at higher rates and cheques were bounced and Anuradha misused power of attorney (PoA). That was wrong. The PoA was given to her only for name entering purpose and post-sale. Neither of the properties were purchased in our (Purandare) name. Thirdly, siphoning of funds, apart from her salary, working since 1989 and 2017 retirement. There was not a single transaction with her company aside from her salary,” said advocate Gangal.

Purandare worked as the vice-president and head of accounts at DSKDL. She was arrested on May 27, 2018 and has been in Yerawada Central Jail ever since.

One of the main accused, Hemanthi Kulkarni, the wife of DS Kulkarni, was granted bail by the court after over four years. DS Kulkarni, his son Shirish Kulkarni, and others are still in jail.