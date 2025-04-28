Menu Explore
Headless body found near Varandha Ghat 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2025 06:00 AM IST

According to police, local herders who had gone to the hilly region near Shirgaon to graze their cattle noticed an unpleasant smell nearby

A decapitated dead body was found at Varandha Ghat in Shirgaon village area on Saturday, raising suspicions of foul play. 

The stench prompted them to search the area, and after they stumbled upon the body in an isolated spot, they reported the incident to the Bhor Police.
The stench prompted them to search the area, and after they stumbled upon the body in an isolated spot, they reported the incident to the Bhor Police.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, local herders who had gone to the hilly region near Shirgaon to graze their cattle noticed an unpleasant smell nearby. The stench prompted them to search the area, and after they stumbled upon the body in an isolated spot, they reported the incident to the Bhor Police.  

Upon arriving at the scene, the police conducted a preliminary investigation and secured the body, which was sent for postmortem at a nearby hospital. Police Inspector Anna Pawar, from the Bhor Police Station, is leading the investigation into the case. 

Authorities have begun reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and are conducting inquiries in surrounding villages in an attempt to identify the victim. Given the fact that the body was found decapitated and with the limbs bound, police suspect the possibility of a planned murder. 

A search operation has been launched to locate the missing head, which is believed to be somewhere some distance from the body’s discovery site. However, despite efforts, the head has not yet been found. 

Follow Us On