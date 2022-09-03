Health officials allege Hingoli MLA used abusive language against staff

The District Health Officers Association has alleged that Hingoli MLA Santosh Bangar used abusive language against Dr Nitin Ambadekar, state director of health.

In their letter to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis, the association alleged that Bangar misbehaved with Dr Ambadekar and demanded action against him.

The letter stated that Bangar called Dr Ambadekar on August 30, but as Dr Ambadekar was busy with an important meeting, he couldn’t pick up his phone.

“Dr Ambadekar sent a message to Bangar. Afterwards, he called Bangar in response to his earlier call. That time, Bangar allegedly abused him verbally,” stated the letter.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, chairman of the association, said that we demand that Bangar should be reprimanded for his action.

“Health officials of the state are already burdened with work, they are short of workforce. The entire health department is working on only 50 per cent staff. Still, they continue their work dutifully. Already many of the employees have taken the stance of going on strike. Even though MLA Bangar is aware of this scenario, still he had spoken ill against health officials. Strict action should be taken against him,” said Pawar.