Health services’ director puts Nyasa on notice over recruitment exam fiasco

PUNE Coming down hard on Nyasa Communication Private Limited (NCPL) over mismanagement on the first day of state health department’s recruitment examination on October 24, the joint director of Health Services in Pune Dr R S Adkekar, has sent a notice to the firm with a copy to the state commissioner of the health department.

The notices refers to a detailed report about mismanagement of the exam, from question papers not reaching in time, to the allocation of wrong papers, seating arrangements not done, and allegedly, one paper was leaked out before the exam. A major complaint was also that mobile jammers were not in place at the exam centres.

Dr Adkekar has stated in the notice: “The public health department has given personal instructions… and this office issued guidelines with respect to the conduction of written examinations in the state. Earlier occasion, with the request of NCPL, the department allowed to conduct the examination on September 25 and 26. However, at the eleventh hour NCPL expressed their inability to conduct the exam on above dates. Department accepted the request and allowed to reconduct the examination on October 24. Inspite of all support and regular monitoring, the following serious issues were observed by the department supervisors and the media that also covered these,”

Apart from the above issues, at the Pune centres complaints also came in centres being locked at the time of the exam, the examination having to be delayed due to availability of insufficient invigilators, and a mismatch of admit cards and original application forms.

“These issues indicate mismanagement, improper planning, unaware of the ground reality at exam centres, lack of training and coordination of the invigilators, centre superintendents, centre coordinators and NCPL senior officers. Submit an explanation in detail within 48 hours. If not received in the stipulated time, then the department will take punitive action or initiate a procedure of black listing,” said Dr Adkekar in his letter.

The state government outsourced the conducting of exams to Nyasa Communication Private Limited (NCPL) As many as 800,000 job aspirants have applied for various posts under the group C and group D categories of the public health department.

Students due to appear for a second exam on October 31 have demanded a cancellation of the exam if NCPL is conducting it.

Students who have taken the October 24 exam are nowdemanding a re-examination, with a new agency in place to conduct the exam