Heatwave may decrease CO2 absorption in plants: Study

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have found that the biosphere behaves differently under extreme heat temperatures. According to their study, published in Springer journal, the terrestrial biosphere plays a pivotal role in removing carbon from the atmosphere. The removal processes are primarily affected by the presence of extreme hot temperature in the atmosphere.

The study found that the biosphere does not act as a carbon sink during extreme temperatures thus increasing the atmospheric CO2 concentration globally, leading to a further rise in projected atmospheric CO2 values observed at monitoring stations.

The paper, published in Springer journal on September 24 last year, reveals that the above normal temperatures during day time has affected the carbon sinking capacity of the biosphere.

A carbon sink are things like plants, the ocean and soil that absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases.

Smrati Gupta, a scientist from IITM who was part of the study, said the observations were taken from two different locations in India.

“The carbon dioxide flux observation was taken from Barkachha, near Varanasi in north India and Pichavaram tropical mangrove wetland in south India. These sites showed that above normal day temperatures observed during heatwaves in summer exhibit that these biospheres undergo stress. Even though naturally they are carbon dioxide sinks, they do not absorb carbon dioxide or absorption is very weak due to high temperature,” said Gupta.

She said a similar study was carried out in Europe which reflected the same results.

“For other parts of India as well, a similar result is likely. To build on this research, scientists can explore how different kinds of terrains behave due to elevated day temperatures,” said Gupta.

Yogesh Tiwari, senior scientist and group leader, carbon cycle research group, IITM Pune, said that Indian terrain has a lot of forest.

“Basically, we have a lot of forest. But these trees have limitations to absorb carbon dioxide beyond 40 degrees Celsius. The plant stomata closes at higher temperatures to save water loss due to high heat in the atmosphere. In turn, carbon dioxide emissions will stay in the atmosphere and highly accumulate during extreme heat conditions. Earlier, we had done research in the Ganga basin area and southern peninsula and are setting up tall tower observatory over central India. As India is witnessing higher day temperatures, extreme weather and its impact on the environment will become a further important topic of research in the future,” said Tiwari.