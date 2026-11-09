Post-Diwali smog chokes Haryana as AQI hits ‘severe’ in 15 cities

Rohtak: Air quality across Haryana collapsed to hazardous levels following Diwali celebrations, with 15 of 23 monitored cities hitting ‘severe’ air quality index (AQI) levels between 401 and 500 overnight, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Several NCR and non-NCR cities recorded peak AQI readings of 500 between midnight and 2am due to widespread firecracker violation. A Metro train cutting through smog in Gurugram as air quality deteriorated in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The post-Diwali surge extended well beyond Delhi border towns. Cities across central and northern Haryana—including Karnal, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Sirsa, and Panipat—reported steep spikes in pollutant concentrations.

Conditions failed to improve by Monday morning. Bahadurgarh recorded an AQI of 401, followed by Charkhi Dadri (388), Rohtak (385), Bhiwani (369), Kaithal (350), Faridabad (348), Sirsa (346), Manesar (339), Gurugram (332), Ambala (322), Ballabhgarh (319), and Sonepat (304)—all in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ brackets.

Other locations recorded ‘poor’ air quality: Narnaul (298), Dharuhera (286), Jind (289), Panipat (276), Hisar (270), Kurukshetra (224), and Yamunanagar (202). Not a single monitored city in the state met ‘satisfactory’ standards.