CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates Diwali with Van Tangiya community in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Diwali with the Van Tangiya community in Gorakhpur on Sunday, where he was scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 52 development projects worth more than ₹82 crore. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributes fruits and sweets on the occasion of Diwali, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (@myogiadityanath X)

The projects are intended for the Van Tangiya community in Jungle Tinkonia, Gorakhpur. Kits were also distributed among beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes during the programme, according to a statement issued on November 8.

Adityanath extended Diwali greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh and outlined the significance of ensuring that development reaches the most disadvantaged sections of society.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "The light of development should reach the last person in society and a lamp of happiness, prosperity and respect should shine in every household. This is the true significance of Diwali."