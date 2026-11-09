Before You Buy: Cold-pressed or refined oil? Understanding the difference in processing, nutrition and cooking

According to Aradhya, the difference between cold-pressed and refined oils largely comes down to how the oil is extracted and processed, which influences its flavour, aroma, nutritional composition and cooking applications. As consumers become increasingly conscious of food labels and processing methods, it is important to understand these differences rather than assume that one category is universally better than the other.

Cooking oil is not just any other addition to kitchen ingredients but an important part of every cooking. Whether you are a health enthusiast or not, it’s imperative to understand what you are using in your kitchen, as it can impact your overall health. In this edition of ‘Before Your Buy,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Manasa G Aradhya, founder of PureSift, to understand what goes behind making a certain oil type so that you can make an informed decision.

“Cold-pressed oils are extracted mechanically by crushing or pressing oilseeds without deliberately applying high temperatures during extraction,” highlighted Aradhya. This relatively minimal processing helps retain the natural aroma, colour and characteristic flavour of the source ingredient.

Depending on the seed used, these oils may also retain more naturally occurring antioxidants and certain heat-sensitive compounds. However, they generally have a shorter shelf life, and their suitability for high-temperature cooking depends on the specific oil and its composition.

Refined oils undergo additional processing, which may include degumming, neutralisation, bleaching and deodorisation. These steps remove impurities, free fatty acids, pigments and strong odours, resulting in a more neutral-tasting oil with consistent quality and a longer shelf life. Refined oils can also be suitable for high-temperature cooking, depending on their fatty acid composition and smoke point.