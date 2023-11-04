Heavy police deployment at SPPU following violence over PM’s graffiti

Tensions flared at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) as clashes erupted over the defacement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graffiti on the campus premises. In response to the escalating violence, a substantial police presence has been deployed to maintain order and security on the university grounds. On Friday, it was found that offensive text about Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found written on the wall of SPPU hostel no. 8. (HT FILE)

Ankush Chintamani, police inspector (Crime), at Chatuhshrungi police station, said, “We have already registered FIRs in case of the incident. Even after that considering political leader visits we have deployed heavy bandobast at the varsity campus to avoid any untoward incident.’’

For the past few days, there have been clashes on the university campus among members of the student unions over membership registration.

On Friday, it was found that offensive text about Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found written on the wall of SPPU hostel no. 8. Following this a group of Bharatiya Janata Party and other right-wing organisations held a protest at the university campus to condemn the act.

On November 1, a student was injured during a clash between members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Student Federation of India (SFI) on the varsity campus.

A demonstration was held on the next day on the university premises on behalf of SFI and like-minded organisations. After the protest in front of the main building of the university was over, loud slogans were raised when the BJP and ABVP activists were returning to the hostel. While the activists of SFI were seen in front of the refectory registering their members, the protesters created chaos and blocked the membership registration process.

Pune police have been working diligently to defuse the tensions and maintain a peaceful environment within the campus. They have cordoned off the affected areas, restricted access, and are monitoring the situation closely to prevent any additional acts of violence or damage to property.

