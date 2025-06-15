Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: Intense rainfall that lashed Pimpri-Chinchwad and nearby areas on Friday caused waterlogging, with residents reporting incidents of tree fall and vehicles being swept away in overflowing streams, said officials. Intense rainfall in Pimpri-Chinchwad and nearby areas on Friday caused waterlogging, with residents reporting incidents of tree fall and vehicles being swept away in overflowing streams, said officials. (HT)

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials, six cases of tree fall were recorded in Bhosari, Talawade, Chikhali, and Charholi areas. Five four-wheelers and three two-wheelers swept away in Charholi Gaon near DY Patil Road, said fire brigade officials.

“Residents rescued five to six people trapped in vehicles. Responding to the emergency, the police placed barricades on the affected road at 11pm. The stretch has since been closed to traffic,” said Rushikant Chipade, chief fire officer, PCMC.

Experts and civic officials have pointed out poor coordination and planning between departments as a major cause of flooding. Shrikant Gabale, a civic planner, said, “Many streams are now either covered or narrowed due to unchecked construction. Stormwater and drainage pipelines must be mapped and monitored regularly. Waste dumping into these pipelines and natural streams must be strictly prohibited.”

Omprakash Bhaiwal, head, disaster management cell, PCMC, said, “Heavy rains caused waterlogging. Encroachments along natural streams and blocked stormwater lines worsened the situation. Although PCMC had carried out pre-monsoon cleaning, industrial waste like thermocol, plastic, and packaging materials choked drains during the rains.”

He said 14 locations, including Wakad, Bhosari, Pimpri, Ravet, Nashik Phata, and Sangvi, prone to flooding have been identified. “Our teams will be stationed at these spots during periods of heavy rainfall,” he said.

PCMC has urged citizens, especially those in low-lying areas, to remain alert and avoid travel during heavy rainfall. Residents can contact PCMC disaster management helpline or firebrigade on 9922501475.