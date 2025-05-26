Heavy rains lash Baramati, Daund, surrounding areas in Pune dist

Amid the onset of the monsoon, a depression that made landfall along the Konkan coast in the evening triggered widespread and heavy pre-monsoon showers across parts of South and Central Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed two teams to assist with evacuations in Baramati. (HT PHOTO)

In the Pune district, Baramati witnessed particularly intense rainfall, recording 179 mm within 24 hours ending at 8:30 pm on Sunday. Located in the rain shadow region and typically receiving lower rainfall, Baramati experienced an unprecedented deluge that led to a flood-like situation. Overflowing water bodies and inundated roads, including the Pune-Solapur Highway, severely disrupted daily life. Several homes and farmlands were submerged.

Heavy flooding was reported in Baramati and Indapur tehsils as water levels rose in the Kara and Neera rivers with parts of the Pune-Solapur highway submerged for some time, affecting traffic. According to the district administration, nearly 150 houses in Baramati and over 70 in Indapur were flooded. Road links to several villages were cut off due to submerged stretches, complicating rescue efforts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed two teams to assist with evacuations. Local authorities and NDRF personnel coordinated rescue operations and shifted affected residents to temporary shelters set up at eight locations in Baramati. Seven people in Baramati and two in Indapur were initially reported trapped but were successfully rescued. Subsequently, the NDRF team was dispatched to Markad Vasti in Solapur district to rescue six more individuals stranded after the Neera river altered its course. Rescue efforts remain ongoing.

Baramati tehsildar Ganesh Shinde issued a public advisory via social media, asking residents, particularly those living close to rivers and canals, to stay indoors and avoid stepping out unless necessary. The district administration continues to remain on high alert due to the persistent rainfall.

Daund tehsil also received significant rainfall, recording 157 mm during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 pm on Sunday, the highest in the district for that period.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather and Forecasting Division at IMD Pune, attributed the heavy rainfall to a weather system that had formed over the Arabian Sea. “The system was initially expected to move north-northwest after making landfall. However, it deviated slightly from its projected path, bringing intense rainfall to southern and parts of central Maharashtra. Areas such as Satara, Pune, Nashik and even Kolhapur saw significant rainfall. The system is expected to weaken within the next 24 hours, leading to a gradual reduction in rainfall activity.”

Commuters were caught off guard by the sudden downpour. Ravindra Sabale, a resident of Hadapsar, shared his experience: “I was travelling from Jamkhed to Pune via Baramati early this morning. I had no idea about the heavy rainfall there—especially in May. When I reached Baramati, a large stretch of the main highway was submerged. It was still raining heavily, and visibility was very poor while driving. Navigating through those conditions was difficult. I eventually reached Pune two to three hours later than expected.”

In Pune city, too, several areas received moderate rainfall. Eastern parts, including Hadapsar and Wadgaon Sheri, recorded 36 mm and 43 mm respectively, while Shivajinagar, where the IMD observatory is located, reported 19.7 mm by 8:30 am on May 25. Although overcast skies persisted throughout the day, the city itself did not see significant rainfall thereafter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Pune district on May 25, warning of heavy rainfall in isolated areas till May 27. SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said both the ghat sections and city areas could experience intense showers during this period. He added that rainfall is expected to subside from May 27 onward, with no alert issued for that day. However, the ghat regions of Pune may still receive notable showers on May 28.

The IMD issued yellow alerts for most districts in the state, except the coastal districts—Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg—which were placed under an orange alert for very heavy to intense rainfall.

As the state braces for more rain in the coming days, authorities have urged citizens to stay alert, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The early arrival of heavy showers has brought much-needed respite from the summer heat, but it has also raised fresh concerns about preparedness for extreme weather events.