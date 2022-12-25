Heavy vehicles in Pune undeterred by fines, penal action

Since January this year, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has recovered nearly Rs9.26 lakh in fines from heavy vehicles for overloading their vehicles beyond capacity. As per data provided by the RTO, not only are a total 1,091 ‘overloaded’ vehicles now booked by the transport authority, with at least 80 offenders caught every month between January and December 2022, there has been a stark rise in the number of heavy vehicles travelling with expired licenses, unrenewed permits, insurance defaults, and lane cutting as well. At least 100 offences have been registered every month, and a total 2,326 offences during the year for the aforementioned reasons. The drivers of these heavy vehicles booked for these offences have had to pay fines of Rs15,000 for fitness license expiry and Rs2,000 for lane cutting among others. The highest number of offences have been recorded in the months of March and May and from July to November this year, with at least 150 to 200 such cases registered every month.

Police cases have been registered against errant drivers and their vehicles have been blacklisted, with the driver’s license suspended for a month the first time, suspended for three to six months the second time, and permanently revoked the third time they commit an offence. The offenders have been fined, booked under the Motor Vehicles Act and punished but they continue to err, undeterred.

What’s more, these offences act as precursors to high-impact accidents. Multiple instances of truck accidents have left many severely injured and a few succumbing to their injuries in Pune. Most of these accidents have occurred due to negligence on the part of drivers. For instance, in the Navale bridge incident on November 20, the ignition was turned off and the truck went on to hit several vehicles in a row. Pune RTO officials on Wednesday said that accidents are mainly caused due to negligence on the part of the driver, tedious journeys and vehicles that are filled beyond their capacity which in turn disturbs their balance.

Previously, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had introduced measures to prevent/reduce the number of accidents taking place. However, catastrophic accidents continue to occur in the city. Ajit Shinde, regional transport officer, said, “We have 12 squads on the Pune-Mumbai expressway to ensure the safety of vehicles. No matter how much we fine heavy vehicles, they continue to dump extra goods into their carriers, violate lane rules, and overspeed, and hence, the constant occurrence of accidents.

We will get stricter and ensure that there is no overspeeding or lane cutting on highways. All drivers are requested to follow the rules and personal seatbelt policies.”