HIA demands permanent solution for traffic chaos in Pune’s Hinjewadi area

Information Technology (IT) hub Hinjewadi continues to grapple with traffic congestion, deteriorating roads, and persistent waterlogging despite multiple organisations including the Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA) - a collaborative platform of IT and ITES companies - seeking government intervention and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar even instructing that the situation be improved. Hinjewadi continues to grapple with traffic congestion, deteriorating roads, and persistent waterlogging. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

So much so that the HIA has now pinpointed the root cause of this sorry state of affairs following a comprehensive inspection of the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park (RGIP) in Hinjewadi undertaken on August 29, 2024 involving Tata Projects Limited (TPL), MIDC, and the Hinjewadi traffic division. The HIA has shared detailed findings of this survey with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) which has subsequently issued notice to the Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), the entity overseeing the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro project. The PITCMRL has been issued 15 days’ notice to repair the roads. According to locals, the resurfacing efforts have begun but the HIA is concerned that these temporary fixes will not prevent the recurring problems in Hinjewadi.

In a meeting held Wednesday with PMRDA chief engineer Rinaj Pathan, HIA officials urged the authorities to take long-term measures with representatives from the PITCMRL in attendance. At the same time, the PMRDA assured HIA members that both short-term and long-term solutions are in the works.

Lt col (retd) Yogesh Joshi, vice-president of HIA, expressed scepticism over the current repairs. “The PITCMRL is filling potholes but without proper drainage, these roads will be damaged again when it rains. Water drainage must be prioritised or we’re just fixing symptoms and not the problem,” he said.

Joshi also pointed out that out of 27 issues raised by the HIA, only two have been addressed—removing cables from the Wakad flyover and resurfacing some of the roads. He stressed the need for alternate routes to reduce congestion, adding, “The situation hasn’t improved much, despite deputy CM Pawar’s directives.”

PMRDA commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase noted that 6 km of roads have been repaired so far, with efforts ongoing. “We’ve nearly resolved the issues raised by the HIA after the DCM’s meeting,” he said, adding that multiple agencies including the PMRDA, PWD, PCMC and MIDC are involved in the area’s maintenance.

During the inspection of the RGIP in Hinjewadi, six major waterlogging spots were identified with engineers pinpointing issues like debris accumulation and blocked drainage systems. It was found that TPL had dumped debris into water channels at several locations, exacerbating the flooding. Additionally, PMRDA’s approval of elevated complexes had worsened waterlogging in RGIP by leaving roads at a lower level. While TPL initially accepted responsibility for the debris, it later shifted blame on Rahul Cables, another agency working under the PMRDA. The responsibility, however, remains with the PMRDA to ensure proper oversight. Both TPL and Rahul Cables have promised to clear the debris and implement temporary measures by August 31, 2024. The HIA insists that PMRDA ensures all agencies fulfil their responsibilities and take action to resolve drainage issues, particularly in the Gram Panchayat areas.

Key issues identified by the HIA

Metro work has blocked roadside drains

Piles of rubble are obstructing water flow

PMRDA-approved buildings are higher than the roads, causing water to accumulate

Poor oversight of construction post-approval

Lack of sewer systems in Gram Panchayat areas

Rainwater drainage systems are blocked by construction