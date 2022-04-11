Hiked fuel prices impact school bus fees, food mess services in Pune
PUNE Satish Mujumle, a parent, was shocked when their school van driver informed him about the fees having increased from the new academic year for their son. “For the last two months, I have been paying ₹1,000 for the school van per month and suddenly we were told that the fees have been hiked to ₹1,200. The reason given was the fuel hike and as both of us parents are working, we have to pay the hiked fees,” he said.
Due to the steep hike in fuel prices in recent times, all services and products across the country have been impacted. Right from school buses, vans and auto-rickshaws to even snack centres and food mess services, all have increased their rates. As a large number of students come and study in Pune, they all are completely dependent on these snack centres and food mess services.
“We have increased rates by around ₹5 to ₹ 20 per food item. For instance, earlier, we used to sell a plate of poha for ₹15 which has now increased to ₹20. We cannot afford to run the business in such conditions, as the rates of all the raw materials, oil and labour, too, have increased,” said Mandar Pattashety, an owner of a snack centre in the Navi peth area.
The condition of food mess owners is similar. Anant Dixit, a manager at one of the food mess services for students in city, said, “Running a food mess for students has become difficult. Daily, the rates of vegetables are increasing and all other raw materials too have become costlier. We are ready to drop down our student count but we cannot afford losses now. So, the rates have increased by around 20% at our food mess,” said Dixit.
Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra transport vehicle owners and drivers association, said, “All our association members are in trouble due to increased fuel prices, and the most impacted business is that of school buses and vans. Due to the pandemic, all the buses were standing for two years and we are now resuming work. This fuel hike is troubling us and so, we have increased the fees by around 20 to 25% for the next academic year.”
-
Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo
After a hiatus of three years, the stage is set for political conferences during the traditional Baisakhi mela at Talwandi Sabo on April 14. Shiromani Akali Dal, which faced the worst electoral debacle, has decided to hold an event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The place -- about 30 km from Bathinda district -- holds significance as it has one of the five takhts, with the mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally.
-
Over 600 UP colleges fail eligibility test for running nursing courses
Over 600 colleges, which were planning to start nursing/paramedical courses in Uttar Pradesh, could not clear the inspection (test), mandatory before starting such courses. In all 1,160 colleges had applied for permission to start the courses from the directorate of medical education, UP between 2017 and 2021. A total 200 applicants backed out when the dates for inspection was assigned for their campuses. Over 600 colleges, where inspection took place recently, were found below standard.
-
Assam forms panel to decide action on irregularities in state civil service exam
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved formation of a high-level committee to decide on actions to be taken with regards to irregularities committed in state civil service exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission in the year 2013. Monday's cabinet decision has come after the submission of a 700-page report by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission earlier this month on anomalies in CCE 2013.
-
No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners. The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state's various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
-
Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics