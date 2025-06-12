Hinjewadi floods: PMRDA orders action against illegal structures

PUNE In the wake of severe flooding in Hinjewadi, Marunji, and Maan recently, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Yogesh Mhase on Wednesday directed strict action against illegal constructions and industries causing pollution that has worsened the situation here. PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase on Wednesday directed strict action against illegal constructions and industries causing pollution. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

During a review meeting at PMRDA’s Akurdi office, Mhase instructed officials to prioritise work and show visible change on the ground by June 15.

The commissioner has asked for a detailed survey of all constructions near natural drains to determine their legality.

“Demolish any structure found to be illegal,” he told officials, stressing the urgency of restoring natural water flow in the area.

On June 7, rain caused severe waterlogging on the main Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Pune road between Metro stations 3 and 4 in Hinjewadi.

The affected spots included areas near the Vilas Javadekar residential building, Dohler Company, and Sahyadri Girls Hostel. Waterlogging also occurred in Hinjewadi Phase 1, 2, and 3, leading to traffic jams and inconvenience to residents.

Complaints about some companies releasing untreated wastewater into local drains were also discussed. Mhase has ordered an investigation into such units.

“If they are found violating environmental norms or operating without legal clearance, they will face strict penalties, including disconnection of water and electricity supply,” he said.

Mhase also noted that ongoing metro and infrastructure work is adding to traffic woes. He directed the concerned agencies to complete their work within the scheduled timelines. “All departments must work in coordination to address problems and show visible change on the ground by June 15,” he said.

The meeting was attended by MLA Shankar Mandekar and senior officials from PMRDA, MIDC, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune IT City Metro, public works department, Zilla Parishad, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL), and traffic police. Representatives of local industries, housing societies, and gram panchayats of Hinjewadi, Maan, and Marunji were also present.

Ravindra Sinha, a member of the Hinjawadi IT Park Residents Welfare Association, said the meeting at the PMRDA office addressed key issues in the IT park.

“All departments were present, and a 10-day timeline has been given to clean the drains, remove all Metro debris from the roads, and complete the road patchwork. Let’s see what happens in 10 days,” he said.

Mandekar said, “During the upcoming legislative assembly session in Mantralaya, I will raise the issues of Hinjawadi Maan and the incomplete works and shortcomings of government organizations and officers in the assembly session if work is not completed on time.”

Decisions and observations

*Metro and MIDC have been told to clear blocked drains and ensure smooth water flow. Illegal buildings blocking natural streams will face action.

*Buildings and companies not treating waste properly will get legal notices. Criminal cases may be filed for polluting water bodies.

*Plans discussed to redesign stormwater drains that cause road flooding. Mobile pumps will be bought for use during floods as part of disaster response.

*MIDC will improve waste processing, including a 10-ton plant to be ready in a year. Hinjawadi Gram Panchayat has fined people for littering.

*Metro must remove construction debris from roads, footpaths, and drains within seven days. Roads must be resurfaced before being handed over to MIDC.

*Issues like U-turns and unsafe barricades (e.g., at TCG Phase 3) will be fixed after a joint survey by the police, PMRDA, Metro, and MIDC.

*Metro will add lights, signs, and stickers to improve safety around metro areas.

*A WhatsApp group will be created to track and update pending tasks.

*PMRDA has given land to the home department, and work on new police chowky in Phase 3 will begin soon.