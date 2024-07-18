 History sheeter hacked to death in Yerawada, accused held  - Hindustan Times
History sheeter hacked to death in Yerawada, accused held 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 18, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Three arrested for the murder of criminal in Yerwada identified as Sudhir Gavas. Accused are family members. Police cite old disputes as motive.

Three individuals have been arrested by the Yerwada Police following the brutal murder of an on-record criminal in Yerwada. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 2:30 am near Golf Chowk. The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Chandrakant Gavas (25) resident of Jayprakash Nagar in Yerwada. Police have identified the accused as Pravin Ramchandra Acharya (44), Swapnil Pravin Acharya (28) and Ravi Ramchandra Acharya (35) all are family members and residents of Jayprakash Nagar in Yerwada. 

According to police, the incident was a result of old disputes between the accused and the victim. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the accused attacked the victim on his head with a koyta, resulting in his death. According to police, the incident was a result of old disputes between the accused and the victim. After the incident, a team of police rushed to the spot launched an extensive search operation for the accused and arrested them. 

As per the complaint filed by Gauri Shinde, sister of the deceased, a case has been filed at Yerwada police station under BNS sections 103, 3(5). 

