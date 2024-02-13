Hold elections, increase FSI, make cantonment boards self-reliant: AICBEF to MoD

The All India Cantonment Board Employees’ Federation (AICBEF) has urged the ministry of defence (MoD) to hold elections to cantonment boards, increase floor space index (FSI), and make the cantonment boards self-reliant. The demand comes at a time when the MoD has constituted committees for excision and downsizing of the cantonment boards. The AICBEF, being a stakeholder, has opposed the MoD’s move on multiple grounds. According to the AICBEF, the defence estates department is the oldest department in the country, and cantonment boards such as Ajmeer, Babina, Badamibagh, Morar and Dehu Road were created post independence. As per the federation, a committee of any kind appointed by the ministry (parliamentary, residents’ association, Army, employees, defence estates department) has not advocated for excision. The reasons behind the MoD move have not been placed in the public domain, inviting suggestions and opinions. The ministry is taking action without involving the public, employees and the residential associations. The reasons behind the MoD move have not been placed in the public domain, inviting suggestions and opinions. (HT PHOTO)

The federation outlined the vision of the defence estates department regarding the ‘development of cantonment areas as model townships’ and claimed that currently, cantonment boards are administered by officials which is against the principles of the Panchayati Raj system. The term of the office-bearers expired three years ago (February 2021) and elections to the cantonment boards were last held in 2015. Under article 243 of the Constitution, elections should be conducted after every six months. Without consulting the elected body, the action contemplated (constitution of committees for excision and downsizing of the cantonment boards) is undemocratic in nature, the federation said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The federation pointed out that civic services are being offered by the cantonment boards namely, water supply, sanitation, street lighting, roads, parks etc. Almost all the local bodies are facing a financial crunch, and the cantonment boards are no different. Instead of augmenting revenue, action has been contemplated to downsize them, the federation said. It also drew the attention of the Army saying, “Building byelaws are not updated due to objections from the Army citing security reasons. If civil areas are merged with the state government, automatically, the FSI will increase and additional buildings will come up. Cantonment board areas are green areas. Will the same green cover be maintained? Has the Army considered all these issues.”

The federation further informed that the cantonment residents are unhappy with higher house tax when compared to municipality and FSI restrictions. The discontentment is perceived by the media as a nod for excision and though the majority of the public are otherwise happy with the services, the ratio of residents to employees is high in the cantonment board areas.