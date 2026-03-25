Hole in Pune Metro tunnel during borewell drilling; owner, contractor booked

Pune: In a serious case raising safety concerns, a six-inch hole was allegedly created in an underground metro tunnel on the Shivajinagar–Swargate stretch during unauthorised borewell drilling at a residential property in Shukrawar Peth. Six-inch hole was allegedly created in an underground metro tunnel on Shivajinagar–Swargate stretch during unauthorised borewell drilling at residential property in Shukrawar Peth. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to officials of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), the incident occurred on March 14 near house number 415 on Shivaji Road, opposite Khadak Police Station. The drilling activity is suspected to have punctured the tunnel passing beneath the area.

Based on a complaint filed by Santanu Gauratra, joint general manager (civil), Pune Metro Rail Project, police said the Shivajinagar–Swargate corridor consists of twin tunnels, each about 6.4 metres in diameter and located 60 to 100 feet below ground. The tunnels are reinforced with cement concrete rings forming a strong structural lining.

Despite repeated public advisories warning against excavation or borewell activity without permission in metro zones, the property owner allegedly proceeded with drilling without verifying underground utilities.

The breach came to light after tunnel operator Bhushan Pradeep Baringe reported unusual water seepage between Swargate and Mandai stations to the Metro’s operation control room. The leakage was traced to tunnel line number 15/56 and ring number 471.

A joint inspection by metro officials inside the tunnel initially did not reveal the source. However, a surface inspection later found that an old wada structure above the tunnel alignment had been demolished and a borewell drilled at the site.

During inquiry, the contractor told officials that the work was carried out on the instructions of the property owner, Dhananjay Mote. Police said the duo admitted to drilling a borewell up to a depth of about 60 feet without obtaining mandatory permissions. The drilling is believed to have damaged the tunnel lining, causing water leakage inside.

Senior inspector Sashikant Chavan said, “Based on the complaint filed by metro authorities, we have booked the property owner and the contractor.”

Metro authorities estimated the damage at around ₹2.5 lakh. Though the leakage was controlled by March 17, officials cautioned that such incidents pose serious risks, including sudden water ingress, disruption of services, and potential safety hazards.