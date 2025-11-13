Hospital staff suspended for stealing Mephentermine vials

PUNE: In a case that raises concerns over the misuse of government medical supplies, a staff member of the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) has been suspended for allegedly stealing 20 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate from the hospital’s pharmacy. Following the incident, the district health department has ordered a probe and a district-wide audit of drug and equipment stocks supplied to government hospitals through ADH. Pune, India - Aug. 5, 2023: District Hospital in Aundh in Pune, India, on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

According to an order dated November 10, 2025, class 4 employee Swapnil Chavan has been suspended under rules 2 and 4 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979. He has been assigned to the Rural Hospital, Alandi, as his headquarters during the suspension period to ensure an impartial inquiry.

Dr Naganath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said that the matter is serious and requires immediate action. “The staff member has admitted to stealing the vials. Prima facie, 20 vials are missing, but we are still investigating whether the drugs were sold or used elsewhere,” Dr Yempalle said.

The theft came to light last week during a review of near-expiry drug stocks at ADH, when discrepancies were noticed in the pharmacy records. An internal inquiry submitted on November 7 identified Chavan as the accused. Officials believe this could be “just the tip of the iceberg,” prompting wider checks.

Officials said Mephentermine Sulphate is a schedule H drug and a cardiac stimulant often misused as a performance enhancer. It cannot be purchased without a prescription, and has a strong demand in the black market. In the past, the Pune police have arrested gym trainers, young professionals, and small-time peddlers for the illegal sale and use of the drug.

District-wide audit ordered

Dr Yempalle on Wednesday ordered an immediate physical verification of all drug and equipment stocks across the district. All hospitals have been directed to submit audit reports on November 18 and 19, 2025.

The order instructs medical superintendents and pharmacists at hospitals in Bhor, Chandoli, and Manchar to verify actual stocks against register records and report discrepancies. In addition, nursing in-charges at ADH have been asked to ensure that their department-level records are updated and available for inspection.

Dr Yempalle said, “The audit aims to bring transparency and accountability to the handling of government medicines. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of misappropriation or negligence. This process will help us assess the scale of misuse if any and strengthen monitoring systems.”