Hospitals empanelled under schemes directed not to deny urgent treatment to patients

The state government has issued orders to all hospitals empanelled under government health schemes to uphold their ethical responsibility and ensure that no patient is denied urgent treatment due to financial constraints. All such hospitals have been directed to admit and treat patients without delay and without demanding upfront payments, officials said. A letter was issued Wednesday to all hospitals by Dr Omprakash Shete, head of the Ayushman Bharat Mission Maharashtra Committee, expressing disappointment over some hospitals allegedly exploiting emergency situations for monetary gain despite being empanelled under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Concerns have been raised over a growing trend in the healthcare sector that appears to prioritise profits over patient care. It has come to the committee’s notice that some hospitals are coercing patients or their families to sign letters stating that they do not wish to avail the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This often happens during critical emergencies when patients are most vulnerable and unable to make informed decisions,” read the letter issued to all hospitals.

Dr Shete said that hospitals should admit and treat patients without delay and without demanding upfront payments. “Let us not forget that the mission’s core principle, as directed by the hon’ble Prime Minister and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, is that no citizen should die for lack of money or medical care,” he said.

He further informed that there are many hospitals offering exemplary healthcare under the scheme. However, those found guilty of denying treatment or exploiting patients will face strict legal action. “Our goal is not to punish but to ensure justice and compassion in healthcare,” Dr Shete said.

According to officials, there are 2,031 hospitals empanelled under MJPJAY and PMJAY in the state including charitable hospitals. The state government in 2023 revamped the MJPJAY scheme making it universal and increasing the medical treatment cover from the earlier ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Under the PMJAY scheme, beneficiaries are provided coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per year per family. Besides, 1,365 procedures and 184 health benefit packages for road accident victims are covered under the scheme.

Furthermore, the Balasaheb Thackeray Accident Insurance Scheme, which also falls under the Ayushman Bharat Mission, mandates immediate treatment for accident victims—even in the absence of documentation. Hospitals are required to initiate treatment based on geo-tagged photos with supporting documents like FIRs allowed to be submitted later for reimbursement, officials said.

Both patients and the public have been encouraged to report any violations or misconduct via the toll-free helpline: 1800 233 2200.