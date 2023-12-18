Hotel chef held for molesting woman employee over claims of stealing eggs

The Yerawada police have arrested chef of a prominent hotel for allegedly ordering a woman staffer to undress at the hotel kitchen accusing her of stealing eggs. The FIR states that the accused ogled at the woman and told her that she did not come to duty on time. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the incident took place between November 26 and December 1.

The 31-year-old accused has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 353 A (obstructing the duty of a public servant with the use of assault and criminal force to stop the public servant from performing his task), 341 (wrongful restrain), 504 (intentionally insult, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) under the Indian Penal Code.

Sub-inspector Sachin Patil said that the accused alleged that the victim had stolen eggs, and molested her.

“The accused is under magisterial custody,” he said.