Hoteliers in Pune raise concern with CMO over unauthorised raids on licensed restaurants

The Pune chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has raised objections to what it describes as unauthorised raids on licensed bars and restaurants in the city. According to the association, multiple establishments have reported surprise inspections being carried out before the legally permitted closing time, with individuals unaffiliated with any enforcement agency allegedly accompanying officials. NRAI office bearers, led by Advocate Ajinkya Udane, meet with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. (HT)

In a formal communication to the chief minister’s office, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi, and Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, NRAI-Pune said these individuals were not only present during inspections but also demanded trade and licensing documents from restaurant owners, a practice the association termed “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

“These actions go against the spirit of the Maharashtra government’s commitment to promoting ‘Ease of Doing Business’ across sectors,” the NRAI stated.

While reiterating its support for lawful and necessary enforcement, the association called for urgent intervention to stop such unauthorised activities.

District collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed that he has received the complaint. “The NRAI office-bearers met me and informed me about unknown individuals questioning establishments and asking for documents. I’ve shared my personal contact so that such cases can be reported immediately. We will take swift action to catch these persons red-handed,” he said.

In Pune, the organised F&B sector provides direct employment to an estimated 2.5–3 lakh people, and indirectly supports an additional 3 lakh through supply chains, logistics, and allied services. According to the NRAI, the sector contributed ₹1,200–1,500 crore to state and local revenues in FY 2024–25 through GST, permits, liquor taxes, and municipal levies.

Ajinkya Udane, co-chapter head of NRAI Pune, said that the city’s hospitality businesses are more than just venues for dining or nightlife. “Restaurants, bars, and cafés are cultural, economic, and social institutions. A single 50-seater restaurant can generate up to 50 jobs and sustain numerous others, including delivery partners, suppliers, musicians, and artisans. These spaces foster human connection and community,” he said.

The association also emphasised that the organised F&B sector is one of the most heavily regulated, with mandatory compliance for fire safety, age verification, hygiene standards, and staff training.

The recent spate of early closures and aggressive enforcement has created unease across the industry. While the NRAI acknowledged the importance of addressing neighbourhood complaints and noise concerns, it urged authorities to differentiate between genuine violators and fully compliant operators.

“Restaurants and bars are not just leisure spaces; they reflect Pune’s youthful, cosmopolitan spirit. This identity must be preserved, not stifled,” said Udane.

NRAI president Sagar Daryani echoed these concerns, calling the presence of unauthorised individuals during official visits “both inappropriate and unacceptable.” He urged the government to instruct departments to ensure that only authorised personnel participate in such inspections.

“We fully support the law. But blackmail, extortion, and harassment have no place in a progressive business environment,” Daryani said.