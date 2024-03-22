 Hours before Dhangekar nominated by Cong, Bagul sought poll ticket for loyalists like him - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hours before Dhangekar nominated by Cong, Bagul sought poll ticket for loyalists like him

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2024 07:08 AM IST

While the Parvati assembly constituency Congress workers held a meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the poll campaign

Hours before the Congress announced Ravindra Dhangekar’s nomination from Pune Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Aba Bagul on Thursday sought the party nomination for loyalists failing which the office-bearers will not take part in the poll campaign, he said.

Abhay Chhajed, another aspirant for the party nomination for Lok Sabha, was also present at the meeting attended by all block presidents and office-bearers from Parvati assembly constituency. (HT PHOTO)
Abhay Chhajed, another aspirant for the party nomination for Lok Sabha, was also present at the meeting attended by all block presidents and office-bearers from Parvati assembly constituency. (HT PHOTO)

While the Parvati assembly constituency Congress workers held a meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the poll campaign, the Congress officially announced Dhangekar as the party candidate for Pune Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming polls in the evening. Dhangekar, an OBC leader, will lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Murlidhar Mohol for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bagul, former corporator and aspirant for the ticket, said, “I am a Congress worker since last 40 years. If the party considers our candidature, it would be do justice to the loyal workers. If poll ticket has been denied to workers like us, it would affect all six assembly constituencies.”

Abhay Chhajed, another aspirant for the party nomination for Lok Sabha, was also present at the meeting attended by all block presidents and office-bearers from Parvati assembly constituency.

Bagul had sought LS ticket for the first time since past 40 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Hours before Dhangekar nominated by Cong, Bagul sought poll ticket for loyalists like him
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On