Hours before Dhangekar nominated by Cong, Bagul sought poll ticket for loyalists like him

Hours before the Congress announced Ravindra Dhangekar’s nomination from Pune Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Aba Bagul on Thursday sought the party nomination for loyalists failing which the office-bearers will not take part in the poll campaign, he said. Abhay Chhajed, another aspirant for the party nomination for Lok Sabha, was also present at the meeting attended by all block presidents and office-bearers from Parvati assembly constituency. (HT PHOTO)

While the Parvati assembly constituency Congress workers held a meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the poll campaign, the Congress officially announced Dhangekar as the party candidate for Pune Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming polls in the evening. Dhangekar, an OBC leader, will lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Murlidhar Mohol for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Bagul, former corporator and aspirant for the ticket, said, “I am a Congress worker since last 40 years. If the party considers our candidature, it would be do justice to the loyal workers. If poll ticket has been denied to workers like us, it would affect all six assembly constituencies.”

Abhay Chhajed, another aspirant for the party nomination for Lok Sabha, was also present at the meeting attended by all block presidents and office-bearers from Parvati assembly constituency.

Bagul had sought LS ticket for the first time since past 40 years.