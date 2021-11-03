Housewife duped of 10.3 lakh by social media friend in Pune

PUNE: A woman from Pune was duped of ₹10.3 lakh by a person whom she befriended through social media and was then promised a gift from a foreign country.

The transactions happened between April 2 and April 29, while the woman was at home in Chandan nagar. The woman is a housewife, according to police.

“The man called and told her that he is sending her gifts from Spain. The man then told her that to get the gift inside the country, she has to pay some tax. So multiple transactions later, he told her that he is sending UK pounds,” said senior police inspector Sunil Jadav of Chandan nagar police station, who is investigating the case.

The woman also borrowed money from her brother to pay for the accused man’s demands. However, when the brother called and started asking for the money back, the woman realised that the man was still making more demands and approached the police.

A case under Sections 406, 420, 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act was regsitered at Chandan nagar police station.