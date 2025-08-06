Housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad demand 50% property tax waiver similar to ‘red zone’ areas

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC’s) recent decision to grant a 50% property tax waiver in general tax for property owners in the ‘red zone’ has sparked sharp criticism from thousands of housing society members across the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to civic officials, Pimpri-Chinchwad has two ‘red zones’ in the Dehu Road Ordnance Depot and Dighi Magazine Depot areas (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The ‘red zone’ in Pune refers to a buffer area created for safety and security around military installations. There are certain restrictions within the area because of its closeness to sensitive military facilities. In some cases, construction is banned.

According to civic officials, Pimpri-Chinchwad has two ‘red zones’ in the Dehu Road Ordnance Depot and Dighi Magazine Depot areas. Defence authorities have prohibited construction within a radius of 2,000 yards from the Dehu Road Ammunition Depot, which has affected areas like Nigdi, Chikhli and Talawade. Similarly, construction is prohibited within a radius of 1,145 yards from the Dighi Magazine Depot, which has affected areas like Charholi, Dudulgaon, Dighi and Bhosari. There are as many as 43,000 properties in the two red zones, including 3,000 commercial properties.

The PCMC general body on August 4 and the standing committee on August 5 approved the decision to give a 50% waiver on the general tax - a component of property tax - to both commercial and residential properties in the red zone area. The decision to give the concession was taken, stating that the civic body is unable to provide facilities like hospitals, schools, sports ground, water, and road, among others. “The waiver will be effective from the next financial year - 2026-2027 - with no pending dues,” said Avinash Shinde, assistant commissioner and head of Tax Assessment department, PCMC.

However, the decision has not gone down well with the Chikhali-Moshi-Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Society Federation, which has called it “discriminatory” and demanded that the same waiver should be extended to housing society members - outside the red zones - who regularly pay property tax but suffer from poor civic infrastructure.

According to the federation, many societies in the city still lack basic civic amenities. In several areas, residents rely on water tankers due to an irregular water supply. Many roads are in pathetic condition, and in some places, missing altogether. Garbage collection and cleanliness are poorly managed, and there is no proper traffic planning in fast-growing suburbs like Moshi and Chikhali, said a member.

Federation president Sanjeevan Sangale said a formal request letter to the PCMC commissioner and administrator Shekhar Singh has been submitted. “If the corporation has decided to grant tax benefits, then housing society members who pay their dues on time must also receive equal relief. Otherwise, this decision will be seen as unjust to honest taxpayers,” said Sangale.

The Federation has issued a warning that if a 50% waiver is not announced for their members immediately, the representatives from housing societies across the twin city will come together and launch a peaceful but firm democratic protest.

Nilesh Khandge, chairman of Swadesha Society, Chikhali, said, “Despite paying full property tax, we are deprived of basic services. Yet some areas are receiving a waiver, which is unfair. Giving tax waivers to select groups for political gain is an insult to sincere taxpayers. We will not tolerate this injustice.”

Assistant commissioner Shinde said that general tax is a major component of the property tax, which ranges between 45% to above 55%, based on the property tax slab starting from ₹12k to above ₹30k. “The civic body will look into the demands of the federation and an appropriate decision will be taken,” he said.