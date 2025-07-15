HR executive, who sought lift to reach office early, dies in accident

A 32-year-old Human Resources executive was killed in a tragic road accident in Chakan on Monday after the motorcycle he had taken a lift on skidded while attempting to overtake a truck. The deceased, identified as Gajanan Bolkekar, worked as an HR-Admin executive with a private firm in the Chakan MIDC. According to police, Bolkekar was running late for work and had requested a lift from a motorcyclist. The motorcycle reportedly skidded, causing Bolkekar, who was riding pillion, to fall off and come under the wheels of the truck following behind. (HT)

As per officials from the Mahalunge police station, the incident occurred when the two-wheeler tried to overtake a truck from the left side. The motorcycle reportedly skidded, causing Bolkekar, who was riding pillion, to fall off and come under the wheels of the truck following behind. He died on the spot. The rider sustained only minor injuries.

“A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the motorcycle attempting to overtake the truck from the left before it lost balance and skidded,” the police officer said. Bolkekar, a native of Nanded, had been working with the firm in Chakan for over a year and got married just a few months ago. His sudden death has left colleagues and family members in shock.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to determine liability.