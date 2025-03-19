Menu Explore
HSC, SSC board exams 2025: Slight drop in cheating cases than last year

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 19, 2025 08:12 AM IST

PUNE: MSBSHSE reports 445 cheating cases in HSC and SSC exams this year, a slight decrease from last year, thanks to a successful 'copy free campaign'.

PUNE: With the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) undertaking a ‘copy free campaign’, a total 353 and 92 cases of cheating have been registered this year during the class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board exams and class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams, respectively. By comparison, a total 356 and 140 cases of cheating were registered last year during the class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board exams and class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams, respectively. Adding the number of cheating cases registered in both the HSC and SSC board exams this year, a total 445 such cases were registered with 55% of them (255) being registered in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division alone.

School board registers 353 and 92 cases of cheating during HSC and SSC board exams respectively (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
School board registers 353 and 92 cases of cheating during HSC and SSC board exams respectively (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The decrease in the number of cheating cases from last year to this year, although slight, owes to the MSBSHSE’s ability to control the number of such cases and prevent incidents of paper leak which took place last year in some parts of the state. This year, the class 12 HSC board exams started on February 11 and went on till March 17 in all the arts, commerce and science streams.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, state board, said, “It is the team effort of all our officials across all nine divisions of the state board as well as the principals, teachers and other staff of the schools and colleges who supported us to make the copy free campaign a success. We will be focusing on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division as it is tough to be monitored during the exams.”

.

