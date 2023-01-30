Home / Cities / Pune News / Husband arrested for attacking wife with sickle

Husband arrested for attacking wife with sickle

pune news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 09:12 PM IST

During an interrogation by police, accused Waghmare admitted that he and his wife had frequent disagreements, which led to him attacking his wife

Immediately after the incident, locals rushed her to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: A 31-year-old Dhayari woman has filed a complaint against her husband for assaulting her with a sickle. Police have arrested the husband and charged him with attempted murder.

Sinhgad Road Police identified the accused as Anand Waghmare, a resident of Dhayari. The accused works as an air conditioner technician.

The incident happened on Sunday at 11 am when the victim asked her husband about 25,000 she had given him as a booking amount for jewellery. However, angered by the question raised by the wife, the accused told her that he had spent money on other expenditures.

Shridhar Khadke, police sub-inspector (PSI) at Sinhgad Road Police station said, “There were exchanges of heated arguments between the couple, and later the wife was about to leave her husband’s house with her son when the husband physically abused her and beat her up. To save herself, the victim began resisting him at that time angry husband attacked his wife on her head and ear with help of a sickle.’’

During an interrogation by police, accused Waghmare admitted that he and his wife had frequent disagreements, which led to him attacking his wife.

A case has been registered at Sinhgad Road police station under sections 307,325,504,506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is going on.

Story Saved
