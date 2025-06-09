Husband, in-laws booked for domestic violence against a woman doctor 

A woman doctor working at a renowned hospital in Yerawada on Saturday filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws, alleging domestic violence and harassment over dowry demands. Based on her complaint, the police have booked the accused under relevant sections at the Shirur police station. According to officials, the complainant, Dr Pooja Shelke, is a qualified medical professional who has been married for a few years. The victim stated that the abuse escalated over time, and she was beaten on multiple occasions by her husband and his family members. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In her statement, she alleged that her in-laws frequently harassed her emotionally and physically, pressuring her to bring more dowry from her family. Despite her professional status and independent career, the harassment allegedly continued in various forms, including verbal abuse, threats, and physical assault.

The victim stated that the abuse escalated over time, and she was beaten on multiple occasions by her husband and his family members. Unable to bear the ongoing mistreatment, she approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Police said that since January 2024, her in-laws had been harassing her and demanding money from her parents. Based on her complaint, police booked her husband, Mahesh Shelke, mother-in-law Dwarka Shelke, father-in-law Suresh Shelke and two others.

A senior police officer stated, “We have taken the complaint seriously. A case has been registered, and necessary legal action will follow. Statements of the victim and other witnesses are being recorded.”