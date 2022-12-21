Husband-wife duo held for assaulting PMPML conductor who caught them stealing

The police arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a PMPML conducter after they were caught stealing valuables from a woman’s bag.

The accused husband-wife duo has been identified as Shahanaz alias Rani Vinod Bajad (22), and Vinod Sanjay Bajad (35). The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Nigdi, said officials.

According to the complaint filed by Shatrughna Pandurang Nevare (48), he was on duty when at around 5.30 pm he found that the accused were stealing valuables from a woman’s bag. When he confronted them, he was abused and assaulted. The accused also threatened passengers who tried to intervene.

Police sub-inspector P Taktode said, “The conducted has sustained minor injuries. The husband and wife are both involved in the theft case, we are conducting further investigation to ascertain if they are involved in any other cases.”

A case under sections 353, 379, 511, 332, 294 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.