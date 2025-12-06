IAP asks paediatricians to avoid any links with baby-food firms

Pune: The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) with 47,000 members across the country issued a notice on November 27 directing them not to take part in any event or programme that violates the Infant Milk Substitutes, Feeding Bottles & Infant Foods (Regulation of Production, Supply & Distribution) Act 1992 and Amendment Act 2003 (IMS Act) that prohibits any company that manufactures infant milk substitutes from sponsoring conferences. bowl of baby food, healthy breakfast porridge (Shutterstock)

The private body directed members to avoid any direct or indirect association with companies that manufacture or distribute infant milk substitutes, infant foods, or feeding bottles.

IAP has asked members to take formal undertakings from sponsors that the company is not directly or indirectly related to the manufacturing, sales and distribution of any products coming under the purview of the IMS Act.

“As paediatricians, we are responsible for promoting and supporting breastfeeding and act in the best interest of the children’s health and stand with the public health interest,” said Dr Vasant Khalatka, president, IAP.

IAP circulated to its members an updated list of companies involved in the production and distribution of infant milk substitutes, infant food, and feeding bottles.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director, state family welfare bureau, said, “We suggest exclusive breastfeeding to the infant and baby formulas should be strictly avoided. Breast milk shares antibodies from mother to baby, which help babies develop a strong immune system and protect them from illnesses.”