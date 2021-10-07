ICMR develops silicosis test kit for early detection

A silicosis screening test kit for early detection of the disease was jointly developed by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute for Occupational Health, Ahmedabad and ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

Silicosis is a long-term lung disease caused by inhaling large amounts of crystalline silica dust, usually over many years. Silica is a substance naturally found in certain types of stone, rock, sand and clay. Working with these materials can create very fine dust that can be easily inhaled.

As per ICMR Officials, India has a huge burden of silicosis among the unorganised workforce. And this kit will help in the early detection of Silicosis and silico-tuberculosis.

“This kit is first of its kind in the Southeast Asia region which will be effectively detecting Silicosis and silico-tuberculosis,” said officials.