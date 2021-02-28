IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / IISER to train Science, Maths teachers from four states
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IISER to train Science, Maths teachers from four states

After the success of training around 50,000 teachers from across Maharashtra in subjects like Science and Mathematics, the Indrani Balan Science Activity Centre (SAC) at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune is now planning to expand its program to four more states this year
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST

After the success of training around 50,000 teachers from across Maharashtra in subjects like Science and Mathematics, the Indrani Balan Science Activity Centre (SAC) at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune is now planning to expand its program to four more states this year.

The institute has taken various online initiatives to ensure that teachers are able to understand and explain basic concepts in science and mathematics to students in simpler ways through online education. Officials said that they are planning to work with the education department of other states in creating such study materials for other states in their own vernacular language.

Harinath Chakrapani. professor and dean, international relations and outreach said that the training of teachers has received a very good response.

“There are teachers with us from every district of Maharashtra and it is because of the proactive nature of the education department that we are able to reach so many teachers,” said Chakrapani.

He further added that the institute is planning with other states to start similar programmes.

“We are planning to reach four more states this year. Our intention is to reach proactive states that understand the value of training their teachers to effectively teach the students,” said Chakrapani.

He also added that at present, the online videos are in three languages, namely English, Marathi and Hindi.

“We have these three languages but as we expand the project, we will include experts from respective states to introduce more vernacular languages and help the child,” said Chakrapani.

Also, under the SAC at IISER, Pune, there are activity-based online videos that are published each week which include various scientific experiments for children, parents and teachers.

“After the lockdown last year, these videos became more popular as many students, parents and teachers started giving feedback. There were around 1 lakh views to each video we made. Also, we have video feedback from students who tried these experiments at home. These experiments are based on basic scientific principles and through the videos, we hope that these concepts are clear to the students,” said Chakrapani.

Box

Planetarium still under construction

The planetarium at Pimpri-Chinchwad Science Park has been under construction since 2016. The project is on the verge of completion. Though there are various other Science day programs at the Science Park this year, the visit to the planetarium may need more time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

NCL research fellow’s body found, throat slit in Pune

By Yogesh Joshi and Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The police have recovered body of a research fellow at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) located at Pashan in Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Large blaze destroys vehicles seized by Deccan police station

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
As many as five two-wheelers seized by the local police during various operations and kept in the compound of the Deccan traffic division at Jangli Maharaj (JM) road were gutted in a major fire incident that took place on Saturday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Despite Bhama Askhed completion, tankers in full swing in eastern Pune

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received additional water from Bhama Askhed dam for the eastern parts of the city but the overall tanker numbers are the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune sessions court rejects anticipatory bail application of Wadgaon Maval JMFC in bribery case

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar has rejected the bail application of Wadgaon Maval Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Archana Jatkar filed under Section 438 of CrPC in connection with a case lodged against her at Dehu road police station by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under sections 7A and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Grocery store owner booked for duplicating masala

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Sinhagad police have booked a grocery store for selling fake spices in the name of Suhana Masala company
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Software engineer on a plogging mission to clean Pune

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Vivek Gurav, a 25-year-old software engineer has taken it upon himself to clean the city through plogging initiatives
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IISER to train Science, Maths teachers from four states

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
After the success of training around 50,000 teachers from across Maharashtra in subjects like Science and Mathematics, the Indrani Balan Science Activity Centre (SAC) at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune is now planning to expand its program to four more states this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Fuel prices rise again after a three-day interval in Pune

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:59 PM IST
After three days of staying constant, the fuel prices in the city moved upward once again with regular petrol touching 97
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: I didn’t mind being “shameless” to sit near my guru

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Pune: So, I became a student of Dubeyji in his 10-day workshop
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the post-Covid unlocking phase, the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) industry in Pune city, which had been impacted adversely, is back with a bang, and showing tremendous innovation (SHUTTERSTOCK (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
In the post-Covid unlocking phase, the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) industry in Pune city, which had been impacted adversely, is back with a bang, and showing tremendous innovation (SHUTTERSTOCK (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
pune news

Startup Mantra: F&B startups keep the orders coming

By Salil Urunkar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:42 PM IST
In the post-Covid unlocking phase, the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) industry in the city, which had been impacted adversely, is back with a bang, and showing tremendous innovation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Standing committee approves 246 cr for ward-level works

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Rs246 crore for ward-level works
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pigeon feeding raises health concerns amidst bird flu cases

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:50 PM IST
In the wake of isolated cases of bird flu, serious questions are being raised over Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) inability to take action against those feeding pigeons
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Lawyer moves court to register criminal case in death of woman linked to politician

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:49 PM IST
An advocate in Pune has filed a private complaint with the Pune Cantonment Court, seeking to register a criminal case in connection with the death of a woman who died by suicide on February 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Six youth nabbed; 12 juveniles detained for spreading terror in Nana peth

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The Pune crime branch has arrested six youths and detained 12 juveniles in a conflict in law in connection with a murderous bid on the life of a youth in Nana peth on Feb 21, 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Joint charity commissioner restricts sale of 24-acre Bhairavnath temple trust property

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Joint charity commissioner of Pune SM Bukke has issued an interim order restraining Shri Bhairavnath Devasthan trust to not alienate its property worth crores located at survey No 24 in Mohammadwadi
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac