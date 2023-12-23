Illegal hamlets outside Katraj Zoo posing security threat to animals in captivity

Despite earlier instances of birds being stolen from cages among other threats at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Katraj, zoo authorities and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are turning a blind eye towards illegal hamlets coming up on the footpath adjoining the boundary wall of the zoo. Notably, these hamlets have come up next to a part of the boundary wall which is lower in height and may pose a security threat to the animals kept in captivity inside the zoo. While some of the stalls outside the entrance to the zoo have legal sanction, there are many others which are not authorised. (HT PHOTO)

While some of the stalls outside the entrance to the zoo have legal sanction, there are many others which are not authorised. Apart from these illegal stalls outside the entrance to the zoo, many unauthorised hamlets have sprung up on the footpath adjoining the zoo boundary wall. Although, these hamlets are supposedly temporary arrangements for the construction workers who were involved in road repairs earlier at Morebag. Some of the residents who travel down this road regularly have raised concerns over the safety of animals kept inside the zoo.

Aditya Paranjape, honorary wildlife warden, Pune Forest Department, said, “As the issue is not related to wildlife directly, I am unable to comment on it. However, it is the PMC’s responsibility to remove encroachments or any illegal setup which is outside but in close vicinity of the zoo.”

Surekha Bhange, assistant commissioner, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office, said, “The PMC has facilitated 40 legal stalls outside the zoo. But there is still a problem with illegal hawkers. About the hamlets though, we are not aware of them. The ward office will verify this and take appropriate action.”

Earlier, there have been many instances of birds such as peacocks and owls being stolen from their cages. One such incident was reported in 2016 while the other was reported in 2007. Despite repeated attempts, the zoo director was unavailable for comment.