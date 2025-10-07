Illegal iron structures spread across NIBM annexe, Undri: Residents allege civic corruption

A network of unauthorised iron structures worth crores continues to thrive in NIBM Annexe, Mohammadwadi, and Undri, with residents alleging civic officials are complicit in the racket. Despite repeated complaints, unauthorised iron structures continue to appear on footpaths, nullah beds, and road junctions, posing safety risks and ruining the urban landscape. Despite repeated complaints, unauthorised iron structures continue to appear on footpaths, nullah beds, and road junctions, posing safety risks and ruining the urban landscape. (HT PHOTO)

Each illegal structure potentially generates ₹4–5 lakh per month, resulting in annual earnings of ₹60 lakh.

“There are at least four structures near the unauthorised fish market by Hotel Lavanya on S M Ghule Kadnagar Link Road,” said activist Mukta Gosavi.

Gosavi claimed the situation is worse in NIBM Annexe, where six large banners allegedly operate with the backing of corrupt Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

“These alone generate nearly ₹30 lakh a month. No taxes are paid to the PMC. This is a massive racket, and the structures must be removed,” she added.

When contacted, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “The details will be verified, and action will be taken.”

Residents say the iron structures block footpaths, create blind spots at junctions, and worsen flooding by occupying nullah beds. “These aren’t just eyesores; they’re dangerous,” said a resident of Undri. “Every monsoon, we see reports of hoardings collapsing. Are we waiting for another tragedy?”

Citizens have demanded the immediate removal of the banners, iron structures and restoration of public spaces.

Social activist Jaymala Dhankikar recently wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling out “serious law and order violations and civic negligence” in the Mohammadwadi Circle area. She warned that the locality was becoming a hub for “illegal, anti-citizen activities,” with unauthorised structures as a key example.

Dhankikar highlighted a hoarding near an Axis Bank ATM in Mohammadwadi, allegedly installed without permission or safety clearance. “It violates PMC rules and endangers lives. Hoardings like these have caused fatal accidents in the past,” she said.

More alarming to residents is the apparent power supply to some illegal hoardings.

“How does an unauthorised structure get electricity without someone in the system allowing it?” asked a local citizen group member, who wished not to be named.

“This isn’t just about city aesthetics. This is organised crime in plain sight. Without immediate police and civic action, the area will be overrun,” Mukta Gosavi said.

Residents’ associations in Mohammadwadi and NIBM Annexe have called for a joint inquiry by the PMC and police.

“Who sanctioned these hoardings? Who collects the money? Where is the oversight?” asked Ashok Mehendale of the Mohammadwadi Residents’ Forum.