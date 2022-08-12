IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for ghat regions around Pune till August 15
The city will likely witness light to moderate rainfall in the next few days, whereas ghat regions around Pune are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall till August 15, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.
As per the extended range forecast issued by the IMD on Friday, rainfall is likely to be normal in most parts of Maharashtra till August 19.
On Friday, Tamhini ghat received 31.5 cm of rainfall in 24 hours.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the monsoon trough position tilted southwards.
“For Pune city, we have issued light to moderate rainfall till August 15 and isolated heavy rainfall in ghat regions during this time. The yellow alert is only for the ghat regions,” said Kashyapi.
While talking about the extended range forecast, Kashyapi said that for the week till August 19, rainfall will be widespread over central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa.
“Southern part of Marathwada and central Maharashtra are likely to experience normal rainfall till August 19. Whereas, other parts are likely to get above normal rainfall,” said Kashyapi.
For the second week, which is from August 20 to August 26 as well, most parts of the state are likely to receive above-normal rainfall.
“Except central Maharashtra and the extreme north of Mathawada, these two regions are likely to receive near normal rainfall from August 20 to August 26,” said Kashyapi.
-
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day. In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics