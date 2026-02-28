IMD forecasts warmer-than-usual nights for Maharashtra this summer

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast warmer-than-usual nights in Maharashtra from March to May. The forecast also indicates that maximum (daytime) temperatures will remain above normal across most parts of the state. Eastern Maharashtra, including the Vidarbha region, is expected to witness above-normal heatwave days during the upcoming hot weather season, IMD officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Saturday, the IMD held a virtual press conference on the “Outlook for the Seasonal Temperatures during the Hot Weather Season (March to May),” and Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, shared model-based forecasts for the upcoming summer months.

Eastern Maharashtra, including the Vidarbha region, is expected to witness above-normal heatwave days during the upcoming hot weather season, IMD officials said.

Explaining the prevailing atmospheric conditions, Mohapatra said, “The weak La Niña conditions are currently present over the equatorial Pacific, with sea surface temperatures below normal across much of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. However, global climate models and the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasting System (MMCFS) suggest that these conditions are likely to weaken gradually during the upcoming season.”

He added that neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are continuing over the Indian Ocean basin. Forecast guidance from global models and MMCFS indicates that neutral IOD conditions are expected to persist through the season, with no significant positive or negative IOD phase anticipated.

Harsh heatwaves

The IMD also issued a temperature and heatwave outlook map for Maharashtra. The map indicates that during March to May, maximum temperatures across most parts of the state are likely to remain above normal. Coastal areas are expected to be more affected. Some parts of North and Central Maharashtra are likely to record near-normal maximum temperatures.

Minimum temperatures during this period are also projected to remain above normal. Parts of North and Central Maharashtra are expected to see a greater rise in night temperatures, while the remaining areas are shown in yellow.

As per the heatwave forecast, eastern Maharashtra is likely to experience above-normal heatwave conditions. Some areas in the southern, central and northern parts of the state are also expected to witness heatwave days.

Feb ends on cooler note

February ended on a relatively cooler note in Pune city, with a noticeable drop in minimum temperatures. On Saturday, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, while the NDA station recorded a lower 10.6 degrees Celsius.

Earlier in the month, however, night temperatures had risen significantly. The highest minimum temperature in February was 19.2 degrees Celsius, recorded on February 22. For most of the month, night temperatures ranged between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.